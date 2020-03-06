Friday’s Forecast: Sunny and nice!

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A chilly start with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s this morning, but another beautiful afternoon is ahead. Sunny skies, light winds and temperatures in the mid 60s today which is right near average for this time of the year. More sunshine tomorrow, but a few clouds will increase by tomorrow afternoon. It could be breezy at times with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy and warmer Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures Sunday will reach near 70 degrees. A chance for rain is back in the forecast Monday and though it won’t rain all week next week, there will be chances off and on each day through the entire week. Expect some scattered showers and thundershowers Monday and Tuesday. A break in the rain late Tuesday into Wednesday but by Wednesday night into Thursday, rain chances increase again. Temperatures next week will be above average in the 70s.