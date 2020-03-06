East Texas Veterans Alliance hosting yard sale for veterans & their families in Gilmer

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Veterans Alliance is hosting a yard sale on Saturday, March 7 at 1924 North Wood St. (U.S. Highway 271) in Gilmer.
The yard sale is for all local veterans and their families in the Gilmer community. The event will start at 9 a.m. at the Disabled Veterans Building across from the Gilmer Walmart. There will be a donation fee of $20 for a 4x8 table or booth space, those funds will be put up for future Veterans Alliance events.
This will be an opportunity for veterans to set up a booth and to bring items they want to sell. The event was created to bridge a gap between the veteran and civilian community. The yard sale is open to the public and everyone is welcome.
“This will be our first ever yard sale this week, I’m excited to take part in this event,” said Jay Wichlatz, retired Veteran, “I’ve been gone for 14 years with 5 deployments, three to Iraq, and two to Afghanistan. This will be a monthly event and all proceeds made go directly to the Veteran and their families."
If you have any questions, you can reach out to Carolyn Johns at 903-749-1955 or Jay Wichlatz at 254-278-1492
