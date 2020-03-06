East Texas Ag News: Hay prices steady across the state

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the USDA weekly Texas hay report.
It says hay trades are steady across the state. Right now, hay demand is moderate with most producers already contracting hay for the winter-feeding season.
Winter weather is also very mild across the state, compared to past years. As a result, some early cool season growth in winter pastures is easing the burden of supplemental feeding.
Meantime, drought conditions in south Texas are causing livestock producers to cull deeper into their herds and start seeking hay from outside their normal region.
