CASA hosts meeting to highlight need for diverse group of volunteers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Court Appointed Special Advocates on Friday hosted a community partnership meeting on how leaders can enhance their community through involvement with CASA for kids of East Texas.
The vision is to assign a CASA volunteer advocate for every abused and neglected child that needs one. KLTV’s Dante Nuñez explains that last year, CASA helped 600 kids and this meeting addressed the need for more a more diverse group of volunteers.
“We’re looking diverse communities so I invited our Hispanic leaders, our African American leaders, to attend a meeting with CASA for kids to let them know what we’re doing for our children and the representation that we need at this time,” said Paquita Hanks, CASA outreach community coordinator for Smith County.
The volunteer demographic in Smith, Van Zandt, and Wood counties under-represents Hispanic and black children, Hanks said. CASA needs volunteers of all backgrounds.
“It’s my personal journey, it’s personal because I’ve came from neglect and abuse household. I was a foster child, and I know how It felt to not be identified,” she said.
