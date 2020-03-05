WEBXTRA: Tyler’s new all-access park now closed indefinitely

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Southside Park has been closed indefinitely due to damage that was likely caused by water, according to Tyler’s parks and recreation director.
The closure comes only months after the unique park opened. Southside Park was designed to be ADA-qualified for people of all mobility levels.
Areas of the park have started to cave in, and Russ Jackson, the city’s parks and recreation director, said Tyler officials made the decision to close the park for the safety of the adults and children who use it. The caved-in areas are large enough that a child could get his or her foot stuck in it.
Jackson said a lot of people are looking into the issue and trying to find out what caused the cave-in areas. He said the City of Tyler plans to re-open the park, but he has no idea how long it will take. Jackson said it could be two weeks, or it could be two months.
