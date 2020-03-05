Vehicle crashes into building off Highway 64 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Early this morning an SUV ran off the road heading westbound on Hwy 64 East at CR 274 in Chapel Hill and crashed into a building.
According to crews on the scene, one person in the SUV was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The building was not in use at the time of the accident. Apparently the driver ran off HWY 64 then struck a mailbox, side swiped a U-Haul and then crashed into the building.
Currently the Department of Public Safety, EMS and Chapel Hill Fire are on the scene and they are working on clearing out the SUV.
