Tyler Greyhound bus station moves several miles north to I-20

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Tyler Greyhound bus station has moved several miles north of town to a location along U.S. Highway 271 at Interstate 20.
The move comes just months after the station moved from its longtime downtown location to a convenience store along SSE Loop 323. The station is now in the back of the Texas Best Smokehouse.
There’s currently no visible signage outside the store letting passengers know where to go. Passengers check-in with a Greyhound employee at a counter in the back of the store.
Many passengers said they were unaware of the move, and find the new location to be inconvenient.
“It’s frustrating. I know it’s closer to the highway, but it’s too far out," Barlinda Clement said.
Clement and her sister, Bartina, are students at the University of Texas at Tyler and were traveling to Houston on Thursday morning for spring break.
“It’s very inconvenient and sometimes frustrating," Bartina Clement said. "I don’t have a car, so we have to take Lyft over here. And depending on the day and time, it’s costing anywhere from $30 to $50. I don’t have that kind of money. I’m a college student.”
“I could have used that money to buy some lunch on the bus,” Barlinda said.
The move was made at the end of January and the Tyler bus station is listed online at the new address. The ticket office is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
KLTV reached out to Dallas-based Greyhound for comment. A spokeswoman said she was working on gathering information about the reason for the move.
