Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Missing Dallas man found dead near roadside park

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at approximately 6:00 p.m. Smith County deputies were sent to the rest area on IH 20 at mile marker 573 regarding a body that had been located by a Texas DPS trooper. Upon their arrival, deputies learned that the trooper had located an unoccupied vehicle parked at the rest area belonging to an individual who had been reported missing out of Dallas. The trooper then checked the area on foot and located the deceased body in a wooded area adjacent to the park.