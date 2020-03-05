Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Missing Dallas man found dead near roadside park

From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at approximately 6:00 p.m. Smith County deputies were sent to the rest area on IH 20 at mile marker 573 regarding a body that had been located by a Texas DPS trooper. Upon their arrival, deputies learned that the trooper had located an unoccupied vehicle parked at the rest area belonging to an individual who had been reported missing out of Dallas. The trooper then checked the area on foot and located the deceased body in a wooded area adjacent to the park.
Smith County Sheriff’s investigators and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the location. Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Mitch Shamburger arrived on scene for the inquest. Judge Shamburger had the body removed to Forensic Medical in Tyler for an autopsy. The deceased individual is identified as James Tate, 56, who was reported as missing from Dallas, Texas. The cause of death is undetermined at this time pending results of the autopsy.
