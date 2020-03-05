Smith County mother-daughter duo plead guilty to using witchcraft, voodoo to spook couple

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint mother and daughter have both been sentenced after pleading guilty to stalking the daughter’s ex-husband.
Kristina Ferguson pleaded guilty to felonious 3rd-degree stalking on Thursday. Jaclyn Cirra Feagin pleaded guilty to the same charge on Wednesday. Both women received 8 years of deferred adjudication.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Feagin used pictures of the victim, a woman who previously had dated Feagin’s husband, to make objects related to voodoo, witchcraft, and satanism to “cause her to feel harassed, annoyed, alarmed, abused, tormented, embarrassed or offended.”
Detectives with Tyler Police Department say that Feagin and Ferguson created the objects and then together placed them on the property of the victim and her current boyfriend and his daughter.
The items were:
- A picture of the victim with a red pentagram drawn across her face, with a burned blue candle beside the picture. This was placed on the couple’s front porch on June 15, 2019.
- A pair of black male boxer shorts with a note stating, “just thought you should know,” left on the victim’s vehicle on August 1, 2019.
- A mason jar filled with sand, a small voodoo doll with pins in its head, face, and heart, a burned blue candle, and symbols or “sigils” from The Raven of Antimony literature. Each sigil represented “horror, death, pain, insanity, delusion, and destruction.” The mason jar was covered in these sigils and left on the victim’s vehicle on September 13, 2019.
- A black leather scroll wrapped in rope and dipped into a red substance. Inside the scroll was a photo of the victim with a message written in Latin, along with the victim’s initials and birthdate. The Latin curse was threatening pestilence, bloodshed, fire, and death. It was left on the victim’s car on September 24, 2019.
PREVIOUS STORY:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.