Sheriff: Smith County jailer smuggled contraband for inmates inside sandwiches

Sheriff Smith, who was present during a majority of the “shakedown and subsequent investigation” stated as follows. “There are but few criminal acts that I can think of that are viler than when a law enforcement or detention officer violates the trust of our citizens. Both, we and the public expect those in the law enforcement profession to be held to a higher standard. We have sworn to protect and defend. Acts such as this tarnish the badge and erode the public’s trust. Justice will prevail.”