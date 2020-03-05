Sheriff: Smith County jailer smuggled contraband for inmates inside sandwiches

From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - On March 4, 2020, at approximately 3:00 p.m. Smith County Narcotics Investigators received information from an unnamed source concerning alleged illegal contraband being brought into the Smith County Jail. Information was received that Detention Officer Lance Watson was bringing contraband into the jail and delivering it to various inmates.
Investigators and Smith County Jail personnel quickly acted on this information and subsequently conducted a “shakedown” of the specified inmate pods within the jail. During the search, Investigators located several items of contraband and a cellphone that had been concealed within the pod.
Detention Officer Watson was scheduled to work his shift yesterday evening and upon his arrival, he was immediately approached regarding the investigation. A subsequent search of a lunch box that Watson had brought into the jail revealed other contraband. Inside the lunch box, Investigators located six fast-food hamburgers with contraband sandwiched between the buns.
An arrest warrant charging Lance Watson with Prohibited Substance within a Correctional Facility was issued by 114th State District Judge Christi Kennedy with a bond set at $75,000. Lance Watson was taken into custody and booked into the Smith County Jail on the aforementioned felony charge. Watson was immediately transported to another jail facility outside of Smith County for safety and security reasons.
Sheriff Smith, who was present during a majority of the “shakedown and subsequent investigation” stated as follows. “There are but few criminal acts that I can think of that are viler than when a law enforcement or detention officer violates the trust of our citizens. Both, we and the public expect those in the law enforcement profession to be held to a higher standard. We have sworn to protect and defend. Acts such as this tarnish the badge and erode the public’s trust. Justice will prevail.”
For more information on the Smith County Sheriff’s Office visit www.smithcountysheriff.com. The Sheriff’s Office also has a FB page and can be followed on Twitter at @SmithCSO.