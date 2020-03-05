OSHA levies fine against Tyler Pipe in connection with forklift accident

By Jeff Awtrey | March 5, 2020 at 9:38 AM CST - Updated March 5 at 9:38 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A state agency is citing Tyler Pipe for a “serious” violation in connection with a forklift accident which injured a worker in December.

OSHA’s citation comes with a $13,494 fine. Tyler Pipe can contest it.

One person suffered serious injuries but they were not considered life-threatening.

Tyler Pipe released the following statement Thursday morning:

“We take the safety of our team members seriously. We are working with OSHA to ensure we have the proper corrective measures in place.”

