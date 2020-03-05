New Aquaman ‘Power Wave’ coaster looks to make a splash with guests at Six Flags Over Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - If you’re the kind of thrill-seeker who finds themselves drawn to Six Flags Over Texas every summer, the park wants you to know there will be a new coaster it hopes really makes a splash with visitors.
Aquaman: Power Wave is the first of its kind in the U.S. The coaster is a launch-style coaster that suspends riders at a 90-degree angle before hurtling them across more than 700 feet of track at 63 miles-per-hour.
The final piece of the track was installed in late February. Six Flags said the ride should be available to guests in the summer.
Aquaman: Power Wave will launch riders backward, forwards, then backward again, straight up 148 feet twin-track towers and then send them plunging straight down into a splashdown finale.
The park’s 15th coaster, Six Flags Over Texas promises that this water coaster will become the ultimate respite in the Texas summer heat. It will be the first roller coaster in the chain themed to Aquaman.
Take a ride on Aquaman: Power Splash in the video below!
