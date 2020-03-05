Man dead, woman injured in shooting at Texarkana business

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - A man is dead following a shooting at an East Texas business.
Authorities got the call around 2 p.m. to Cosmetology Academy of Texarkana. That’s in the 4100 block of Kings Highway in the 989 Plaza strip mall.
According to authorities on the scene, a man walked into the business and shot a woman the leg, according to Texarkana Texas Police Spokesman Shawn Vaughan.
He then walked outside the building and fatally shot himself.
“Once I heard it, I went over to cover,” said Allison Jones, a student. “Once I found out that the shooter had hurt himself, I came out and assisted the lady who had been injured.”
Jones said she and 50 other people were inside the school at the time.
No one else was injured.
The victim was taken to a Texarkana hospital for treatment. Police have not released her condition.
Authorities also add that this was apparently a result of a domestic dispute.
An investigation is ongoing.
