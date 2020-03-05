Lufkin first responders receive specialized training for Alzheimer’s patient response

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - To protect and serve: it’s the mission of law enforcement.
But factor in all the different situations they respond to and doing that can be a challenge.
There’s an effort to educate law enforcement on how to handle cases involving Alzheimer's and dementia patients.
According to Affinity Hospice, nearly 70 percent of dementia sufferers live at home. Meaning they are more likely to encounter a situation with an officer than if they were at a facility.
“How to deal with a patient with dementia or Alzheimer's. A lot of times those are confused with alcohol or drug use because of the slurring of words or the confusion,” said Margie Gandy, with Affinity Hospice.
Gandy said, law enforcement already gets called out to a number of situations.
“When a lot of these patients become out of control and they become a danger to themselves or others, the first thing a family does, or situation, is call 9-1-1,” Gandy said.
By teaching them how to better deal with the situation, the hope is, “We don’t have to take dementia patients to jail and things like that. We can resolve it in the home,” Gandy said.
There were presentations and Dementia LIVE. A simulation that resembled how a patient's sight, hearing, and touch are affected.
“They’re put into a room with very average, daily tasks and with the simulation of what’s in the head phones, and their touch and their sight from the glasses, they experience a whole different way,” said Gandy. “They start understanding how someone with dementia thinks, feels. How they go about their day.”
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 5 million people in the U.S. live with Alzheimer’s disease. That number is expected to increase dramatically as people live longer and aging baby boomers swell the ranks of older adults. Professionals in many care settings are encountering people with dementia with increasing frequency, yet many have poor or limited training in meeting the special needs of these individuals.
Despite the frequency of interactions, in 2015 only 10 states had laws requiring dementia training for first responders and law enforcement personnel, and only 6 states required training for APS workers. Texas is not one of those states.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.