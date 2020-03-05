Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ARKANSAS INMATE COMMUTED
Arkansas woman convicted of killing husband getting clemency
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' governor says he will commute the sentence of a woman convicted more than three decades ago of fatally shooting her husband, who had physically abused her. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday announced his intent to make Willie Mae Harris immediately eligible for parole. Harris was convicted in 1985 of first degree murder in the shooting death of her husband. Harris admitted to shooting her husband, but has said it was an accident related to self defense. Harris is legally blind and the state Parole Board has recommended she receive clemency several times over the years.
ARKANSAS BUDGET
Arkansas governor details $5.8 billion budget proposal
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is proposing a $5.8 billion budget for the coming year that increases state spending by 1.5%. Hutchinson detailed his proposal on Wednesday as lawmakers began hearings ahead of next month's legislative session focused primarily on the budget. The Republican governor said he wants to set aside more of the state's $170 million surplus toward a long-term reserve fund needed in case of an economic downturn. That reserve currently has about $152 million. The bulk of the nearly $89 million Hutchinson proposed in additional spending would go toward Medicaid.
ELECTION 2020-ARKANSAS-THE LATEST
The Latest: Biden wins Democratic primary in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Joe Biden has won Arkansas' Democratic presidential primary. The state has 31 delegates at stake. The solidly Republican state has seen intense interest from Democratic presidential hopefuls who have crowding airwaves with ads and lining up endorsements. Arkansas' Republican Legislature last year voted to move the state's primary in presidential years from May to March.
ELECTION 2020-ARKANSAS
Arkansas candidate backed by GOP groups wins court race
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The chief judge for the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission and wife of the state Republican Party chairman has been elected to the Supreme Court after a race that focused on her GOP ties. Barbara Webb on Tuesday defeated Pulaski County Circuit Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch in the race for the seat being vacated by retiring Justice Jo Hart. Webb won an eight-year term to the seven-member court. Arkansas' high court races are nonpartisan, but Webb had been criticized over her appeals to GOP voters. She had the backing of Sen. Tom Cotton and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.
ARKANSAS CASINOS-POPE COUNTY
Pope County voters reject 5 bond issues in election
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Voters in Pope County have rejected five bond issues that would have used expected revenue from a future casino to pay for a new jail, a senior citizens center and other community improvements. The five bond issues all failed in Tuesday's election. Leaders have called for a new detention center because of overcrowding issues. County Judge Ben Cross told The Courier that he expects the jail funding to be brought before voters again in the future.
AP-US-MEDICAID-WORK-REQUIREMENTS-MICHIGAN
Judge invalidates Michigan Medicaid work requirements
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has invalidated Michigan's Medicaid work requirements, weeks after a U.S. appeals court affirmed his decision to strike down similar rules elsewhere. The short order came from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. He earlier invalidated Arkansas' requirement that low-income people work for government-provided health insurance, dealing a blow to the Trump administration's efforts to remake Medicaid. Four Michigan residents sued the federal government in November, with assistance from advocacy groups. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration asked for a quick ruling, saying there was no dispute that Michigan's requirements are illegal, too.