Kilgore man charged with capital murder in 2019 double homicide

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The suspect in a double murder in Kilgore is now charged with capital murder.
Jermaine Wheat, 33, was in court Thursday morning. He’s charged with capital murder of multiple persons, burglary of a habitation and false alarm or report emergency.
Those charges stem from an incident on Oct 9, 2019 when Kilgore police were called to Stone Creek Apartments. Officers found two women dead inside an apartment. They were later identified as sisters Daisy Wheat and Karen Sue Wheat. Family members identified Karen Wheat as the suspect’s mother.
Bond for the capital murder charge is set at $3 million. A gag order has been issued in the case.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.