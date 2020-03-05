Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cameron McGriff scored 14 points and had five rebounds to help lead Oklahoma State to a 69-63 victory over Kansas State. Thomas Dziagwa scored 11 points and Isaac Likekele had nine points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Oklahoma State (16-14, 6-11 Big 12). Cartier Diarra scored 16 points to lead Kansas State (9-21, 2-15), while Mike McGuirl scored 11 and Xavier Sneed had 10 points and seven rebounds. K-State has lost 10 in a row.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Martins Igbanu scored 17 points, Brandon Rachal added 13 with 10 rebounds and Tulsa defeated Temple 61-51, securing a 21-win season for the first time since 2014-15. Quinton Rose scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Temple, and when he left the game with 15.7 seconds left, it was to hugs from Tulsa as well as Temple players. Rose is the first American Athletic Conference player to break 1,800 career points.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 109-94. Montrezl Harrell and former Thunder player Paul George each added 16 points for the Clippers, who won their fifth straight. George received a warm reception from Oklahoma City's fans. The Thunder traded him last summer. Dennis Schroder scored 24 points and former Clippers Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari each scored 15 for the Thunder, who lost their second straight. The 15-point margin matched Oklahoma City's worst home loss of the season.
DETROIT (AP) — Danilo Gallinari made a crucial 3-pointer in the final minute and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Detroit Pistons 114-107 despite blowing a 16-point second-half lead. The depleted Pistons rallied in the fourth quarter and took a 103-102 advantage after a 3-pointer by Svi Mykhailiuk. The Thunder were up by one late when Oklahoma City's Chris Paul dribbled toward Detroit's Brandon Knight, who hit the deck trying to draw an offensive foul. There was no whistle and Gallinari made a 3 with 21.6 seconds remaining to put the Thunder up 111-107. Detroit's Christian Wood scored a career-high 29 points.