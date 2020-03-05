Harrison County jury finds man guilty in connection to intoxicated-driving death

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A jury has found a Sherman man guilty in connection to one death and two injuries suffered in an intoxicated-driving death in Harrison County in May 2018.
The jury found Brian Keith Woods, 50, guilty of one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault. The trial is now in the punishment phase.
On May 19, 2018, three pedestrians were standing on the shoulder of I-20 trying to help a driver who had been in a previous crash when Woods struck the Jeep Grand Cherokee that was on the side of the road. The Jeep spun and struck the three pedestrians.
Sylvia Marie Keiter, 25, of Shreveport, La., was killed. Sherri Benson, 41, of Winona, and Justin Woods, 18, of Frierson, La., were injured.
