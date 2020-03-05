NET Health confirms UT Health Science Center in Tyler will be coronavirus test site

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler will have one of 10 labs around the state with the ability to test for coronavirus, Gov. Greg Abbott announced in a press conference Thursday afternoon.
According to Terrance Ates, Director of Community Outreach for the Northeast Public Healthy District (NET Health) says that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has designated UT Health Science Center in Tyler as the testing site for Covid-19 (coronavirus) for the East Texas area. Ates noted that the site already has an established infectious disease testing site that will be used.
He said it is important to remember that you must go to your doctor or clinic if you feel sick. They will decide if you need to be tested.
Abbott said Tyler will join the cities of Austin, Dallas, Lubbock, Fort Worth, El Paso, Houston, San Antonio, Corpus-Christi and Harlingen. Abbott said Dallas, Lubbock, El Paso and Houston are ready to test now, and the other cities will be ready by the end of March.
Abbott said each of the public health labs are responsible for lab diagnostics, as well as responding to chemical and biological threats and other public health emergencies.
Abbott said local labs can perform nasal and oral swabs and send it to the named public health labs for testing.
The state lab can perform tests for apprx. 26 patients per day. Houston and El Paso can test for apprx 15 people per day. Dallas and Lubbock can test approx 10 patients per day.
Once the other labs are online the state will be able to process more than 125 Covid 19 tests per day.
The Covid 19 test consists of a nasal swab and an oral swab. Local public health dept. coordinate shipping of each test to the nearest lab for processing and testing. This will shorten the time to get test results.
