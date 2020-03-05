Firefighter camera captures car fire battle

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some remarkable images from and East Texas fire department battling a roaring car fire, from a firefighter’s perspective.
Gladewater firefighters raced to a burning car on the city's busy Loop 485 on Tuesday.
Dramatic video seen on the departments Facebook page shows a firefighter trying to douse a car engulfed in flames.
A unique perspective as a camera is fitted to the firefighters helmet.
"Most cars don't explode like you see them on tv. Usually a tire blowing out or a headlight blowing out something like that. We do approach the cars with caution, generally you want to approach them from the side if possible. And then we're always going to have on our full protective equipment," says Longview fire marshal Kevin May.
There can be tense moments for firefighters when fighting car fires. Not from the car blowing up, but for the toxins released in the smoke.
"It's going to be producing poisonous gases. The fumes that's being put off, all that stuff is toxic so we wear our air packs as well," May says.
Crews were able to get the fire under control in just a matter of minutes, but as in most car fires, is doesn't take long.
"They do burn pretty quickly. Everything basically in a car is going to burn whether it be the tires, or the material of the seats, the dash are made out of. Gas, you have your oil, you have brake fluids, power steering fluid all of that stuff is a hydrocarbon so it all helps contribute to the fire itself," says May.
No injury was reported as the driver was able to get out on his own.
