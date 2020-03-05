ETN Interview: Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers discuss upcoming Spring Show

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | March 5, 2020 at 4:30 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 4:30 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A group of Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers stopped by the East Texas News desk on Thursday to talk about their upcoming Spring Show.

Julia Green, the captain of the Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers, said that the Spring Show will feature a lot of dancing. It will be held at the Dodson Auditorium in Kilgore. The shows are at 6 p.m. on April 25 and 2 p.m. on April 26.

The Spring Show will have three news-related acts - breaking, weather, and local, Green said.

Tickets are $10 per person, and attendees may also donate to the Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers.

The Spring Show is the drill team’s biggest fundraiser, and the money raised is used to buy the team’s costumes for the next year.

One of the Hi-Steppers in the group said each year, they start working on the Spring Show after the Christmas break.

