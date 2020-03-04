Wednesday’s Weather: Rain all day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Grab the umbrellas today. Rain will be off and on all day long and could be heavy at times. With a stationary front right through the middle of East Texas, temperatures will hover in the 50s to the north and 60s to the south of the front. Rain will begin to let up by late afternoon, but a few showers will be possible overnight and into early Thursday morning. Clearing skies by Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Lots of sunshine headed into the weekend and temperatures will be warming into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees both Friday and Saturday. Clouds increase again Sunday with a slight chance for rain. That chance for rain becomes more likely by early next week.