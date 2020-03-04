Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are heading into the afternoon with shower and thundershower across most of our area. We still have the potential to see a few severe storms this afternoon so stay weather alert. Now is a good time to have your First Alert Weather App downloaded so you can stay updated on the weather in your area. Showers will start to break-up mid afternoon but a second round will move through in the late evening and overnight hours. Any rain that we see tomorrow will be in the pre-dawn hours. Partly to mostly sunny skies and upper 60s will come around on for your Thursday. Friday and Saturday will be very similar day with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunday will be warm and partly sunny with a slight chance for a stray shower late in the day. More rain moves in for Monday and Tuesday as temperatures are expected to be unseasonably warm in the low 70s.