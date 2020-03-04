TTU begins search for TTUHSC President position

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Board of Regents and Chancellor of the Texas Tech University System (TTU System) invite nominations, inquiries and applications in its national search for the position of President at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC).
The President serves as the chief executive officer of TTUHSC and is responsible for the executive management of its operations. The President provides overall leadership in the planning and management of the academic, medical, research, service, fiscal, administrative, operational and managed care missions of TTUHSC.
Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell, the previous Texas Tech University System chancellor, left his position as president of the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center to become the system’s full-time chancellor.
Lori Rice-Spearman, who was selected by the HSC as the provost and chief academic chair is currently the interim president.
Learn more about the opportunity through the Search Criteria and Position Prospectus.
