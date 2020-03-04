Southside Park closed for repairs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Tyler says Southside Park is being closed for repairs.
According to the city, starting today the park will be closed for safety reasons and for repairs. The city said a fence will be set up around the perimeter as soon as the weather allows.
The Parks and Recreation Department will be meeting today with the contractor that originally built the playground to discuss further actions, the city said.
“We are working diligently to get the park fixed as soon as possible,” said Senior Manager of Parks Leanne Robinette. “We understand the importance of this play area and want to guarantee the safety of all children.”
The park will be closed until further notice. Southside Park is located at 455 Shiloh Rd. in Tyler.
