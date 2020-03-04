Rep. Louie Gohmert talks 2020 election, controversial anti-lynching bill vote

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the super Tuesday results become final, the focus now shifts to the November general election.
First congressional district representative Louie Gohmert says he believes President Trump will carry the state, but Texas isn’t as much of a Republican stronghold as it used to be.
“I think Trump should end up winning Texas, but there’s no question big metropolitan areas they have been shading blue. When you look at Dallas or Houston where judges get voted out not because they’re bad judges, but simply because the party they’re with. That’s not healthy, that’s not good,” Gohmert said.
Last week, Gohmert voted no on a bill that would make lynching a federal hate crime. The bill passed 401 to four. Gohmert says he voted no because the bill’s punishment of 10 years in prison isn’t nearly enough.
“This should’ve been, I think it’s a potential death penalty case,” Gohmert said. “To put a ten-year maximum on being involved in that, it’s just wrong I could not support that.”
