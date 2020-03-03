East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Clouds and a few showers remain in the forecast through late this evening. After midnight tonight, the chances for rain begins to increase. Rain chances, along with chances for isolated thundershowers during the day on Wednesday, increases to 80%-90%. Rainfall totals should range from 1.00” to 2.00” across East Texas. A few locations may get more. Some minor flash flooding may occur during the day, especially in areas that have a tendency to flood when we get rainfall numbers like these. NE Wind should increase as well to 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. There is a very slight chance for some isolated severe weather during the day on Wednesday, so we will monitor very closely for you. Remain Weather Alert. The coverage of rainfall should begin to diminish during the afternoon hours. The rain should end before dawn on Thursday. Decreasing clouds are expected on Thursday. Friday and Saturday look very nice with no rain forecast. Cool mornings and very mild temperatures are likely. A few showers are possible late on Sunday and more rain is likely on Monday and Tuesday as another cold front passes through East Texas on Tuesday morning.