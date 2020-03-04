Marshall police chief hopeful new stop signs brings safety for students, citizens

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some new stop signs in Marshall are intended to create a safer community, according to the city’s police chief.
At the corner of East Houston and Lafayette Street, in Downtown Marshall, there are now two new stops signs, making the intersection a four-way stop.
The intersection is right in front of the East Texas Baptist University’s School of Nursing and a church and is shortly before the downtown square.
Police Chief Cliff Carruth said there were many citizens asking for a safer way to cross.
“We had one person struck, so we’re looking at what we can do to reduce the chances of someone being struck,” Carruth said. “But, this particular stop sign slows people as they approach the square. So it has multiple reasons to be here.”
Carruth said his officers were giving warning citations to people while they were getting used to the new stop signs, but now, people should expect to see a ticket if they run the stop signs.
