Longview time capsule looking for more donations

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Historic Preservation Commission met today to discuss the city’s sesquicentennial time capsule.
To commemorate Longview’s 150th birthday, the city is putting together a time capsule that will be opened in 100 years.
So far, the capsule will contain helmets from the local schools, books from local authors, cigars and Christmas tree ornaments from the Gregg County Historical Museum, and more.
The team putting the capsule together is still accepting donations.
“We are still accepting donations until the end of March, March 31st,” said Angela Choy, Longview city planner. “If you want an item donated to the time capsule, feel free to bring it to our office here, located at 410 S. High Street.”
Choy said she’s hopeful someone may donate a championship ring from the Lobo’s state win or the Trinity Titans’ state win.
The time capsule will be buried at the central fire station in Longview, on May 6, at 3 p.m.
