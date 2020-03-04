Longview native’s ‘Messy Bun Diaries’ shares stories of empowerment, vulnerabilities

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman’s collection of stories of empowerment and vulnerability has become a best-seller on Amazon and, in the process, inspired women to know their worth.
Kaylie Dollison compiled stories from 13 women -- many of whom live in the Longview area -- to create “The Messy Bun Diaries.” She said the point was to help tackle some of lives hardest moments with those who identify with the women she interviewed.
“I got everything from drug abuse to losing parents to adopting children to being parents of children who aren’t even yours," Dollison explained.
Longview resident Ashley Stanley was one of the 13 women who shared their stories.
“I shared some really funny stories," Stanley said. "I’m sure they’re funny to everybody else but they’re embarrassing to me.
“Once I started writing, it just all came out.”
Stanley said she poured out her feeling and experiences in a way that she hopes inspires other women to do if the opportunity arises.
“I hope that when opportunity comes knocking for other women that maybe they read this and think, ‘This is my opportunity and I’m finally going to take it,’” she said.
And now she celebrates with 12 other women who did the same thing.
A sisterhood whose stories of hope and struggle top Amazon’s best-seller list.
“It touches on so many different topics that are all over the spectrum but that everyone can relate to in some way," Dollison said. “It doesn’t have to be perfect. It doesn’t have to be pretty. You just have to start somewhere.”
But with open minds and open hearts, it can be beautiful.
“I want parents and brothers to realize that their sisters and daughters might not talk about things, but they’re going through them and I want to open up communication in an easy way," Dollison said. "And reading something is a way to open that door. And once you open the door to communication, it’s going to help.”
“I want them to take away from it that, no matter where you came from or what you went through or who you thought you were, who you think you are now, there is so much more out there for you," Stanley added.
