’I wish I would have just bought the dress in Amarillo’: bride-to-be on edge after Coronavirus affects wedding dress

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wedding dress shortages from the Coronavirus have had many brides on edge.
The Coronavirus has continued to affect trade with China. Factory closures and reduced workers means dresses in China may not arrive on schedule, which would leave brides with less time for alterations.
Amarillo bride-to-be, Jaycee Crawford, drove to the Dallas area to track down the wedding dress of her dreams.
She found her dream dress, paid for rush shipping and the estimated delivery was scheduled for end of January.
By mid January, the dress company told her that the Coronavirus was halting all dress production.
After patiently waiting, last Tuesday, Crawford breathed a sigh of relief after her dress was finally delivered.
Once she tried on the dress, she then realized she had more problems on her hands.
“Not only did it come in late, it came in the wrong size and my dress was eight sizes too big,” Crawford said. “My alterations went from maybe a couple hundred dollars to a thousand dollars because I have to do all these alterations in such a short amount of time. I kind of wish I would have just bought the dress here in Amarillo and bought it off the rack. It’s been a process, that’s for sure. I didn’t think it was gonna be this hard.”
Crawford is having an Amarillo seamstress alter her dress and said she has been very supportive and helpful during the process.
The seamstress has to practically redesign the dress by taking it in eight sizes and adding straps, with only three weeks till the big day.
