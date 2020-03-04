Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 109-94. Montrezl Harrell and former Thunder player Paul George each added 16 points for the Clippers, who won their fifth straight. George received a warm reception from Oklahoma City's fans. The Thunder traded him last summer. Dennis Schroder scored 24 points and former Clippers Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari each scored 15 for the Thunder, who lost their second straight. The 15-point margin matched Oklahoma City's worst home loss of the season.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Matt Coleman III banked in a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to lift Texas to a 52-51 win over Oklahoma. The Longhorns won their fifth consecutive game and kept alive their NCAA Tournament hopes that seemed all but vanished in mid-February. Texas took advantage of three missed free throws by Oklahoma in the final 19 seconds, including two by Kristian Doolittle with six seconds left. Brock Cunningham grabbed the rebound and handed it to Coleman, who dribbled up court, slipped around a screen by Royce Hamm Jr., and pulled up for the winner. Doolittle led the Sooners with 20 points.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley brings more than just a 23-game win streak and an unblemished Southeastern Conference record into the league tournament this week. Staley says she's got a well-earned confidence and peace of mind about how her young team will perform in its first taste of the postseason. The top-ranked Gamecocks are the event's No. 1 seed after going 16-0 against league opponents this season. Staley's team starts three freshman and she acknowledges occasionally wondering when things might overwhelm her team. But lately she's stopped worrying and counted on her players to perform as they have all season.
ATLANTA (AP) — Kane Williams scored 21 points as Georgia State beat Sun Belt regular-season champion Little Rock 89-70 on Tuesday night in a regular-season finale. Damon Wilson added 20 points for the Panthers. Kamani Johnson had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans.