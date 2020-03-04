Gregg County Jail removed from state’s non-compliant list

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A state agency has removed the Gregg County Jail from its list of non-compliant jails following the investigation of an inmate escape.
A critical incident inspector for the Texas Commission found that the Gregg County Jail was not compliant with the state’s jail standards when she investigated the facility’s records on Dec. 31, 2019.
The special inspection report listed two areas of non-compliance that the jail’s administration had to address before the facility could be taken off the non-compliance list.
According to Brandon Wood, the executive director of the Texas Commission for Jail Standards, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office submitted a corrective plan of action. TCJS officials met with jail officials and determined the plan would meet what was needed for the areas of attention. After TCJS received photographs showing the areas had been addressed, the jail was determined to be compliant. The jail was removed from the list on Monday.
According to a press release, Jace Martin Laws, of Gladewater, carved out portions of the brick in the Gregg County Jail and gained access to the building infrastructure.
The arrest affidavit obtained by KLTV stated that he climbed up into a “pipe chase,” or open space between walls designed to hide plumbing. Laws climbed up through the space and through vents to make it to the jail’s roof.
Laws used extension cords, heavy twine and co-ax cable he found to get himself to the ground in front of the back doors of the courthouse. Laws was later seen on surveillance video hanging from the sheriff’s entry awning and dropping to the ground on Dec. 23 at 10:51 p.m., three days before Laws was discovered missing.
In the wake of the escape, a total of 25 jail employees received some form of disciplinary action, according to Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano. Ten are no longer employed by the GCSO. Of that number, nine were voluntary resignations, and one took voluntary retirement.
Also, eight jail employees were suspended for one to three days without pay, and seven received a written reprimand.
