East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Another wave of showers and thundershowers will move through East Texas this evening and tonight. As we head toward sunrise on Thursday, partly cloudy skies are expected and finally full sunshine is expected by noon. Plenty of sunshine expected on Friday, Partly Cloudy skies on Saturday, Mostly Cloudy skies on Sunday with just a very slim chance for showers very, very late in the day. More rain moves in on Monday as a cold front approaches and move through early on Tuesday morning. Some morning rain on Tuesday is likely, under a Mostly Cloudy sky. A few showers linger on Wednesday of next week. Temperatures should remain fairly mild through the next 7 days with the coolest mornings through Sunday…in the 40s, then in the 50s Monday through Wednesday morning. High temperatures should remain in the 60s and 70s through mid-week.