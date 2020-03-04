ELECTION UPDATES: 12 East Texas sheriff races on the line in Republican primary

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Polls close in Texas at 7 p.m. and the East Texas News staff is ready to bring you the latest.
Along with Super Tuesday races around the nation today, there are many contested state and county races we will be keeping a close eye on.
There are four challengers to US Sen. John Cornyn’s seat in the Republican primary and 12 candidates are vying for the Democrat nomination.
US Representative Louie Gohmert is challenged by Johnathan Kyle Davidson. The winner will take on Hank Gilbert in November.
Three state representative races are contested. In District 2, incumbent Dan Flynn faces challenges from Bryan Slaton and Dwayne “Doc” Collins. The winner of that race will face Democrat Bill Brannon in November. In District 9, incumbent Chris Paddie faces a challenger in Mark Williams.
Sheriff offices in the counties of Angelina, Cherokee, Houston, Rusk, Wood, Anderson, Camp, Polk, Shelby, Titus, Tyler and Van Zandt are up for grabs.