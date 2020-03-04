Boil water notice rescinded for city of Arp

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Arp says the boil water notice that was issued for the city on Mar. 2 has been rescinded.
The notice had been issued after a contractor hit a main water line in the city.
The city said the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to us.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.