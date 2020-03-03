WEBXTRA: Tyler police museum hopes to grow collection

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department has a museum dedicated to the Tyler Police Department called “The Museum of The Tyler Police Department” with pictures going back to 1909.
There are a lot of items from the 1950s and 60s, including weapons, uniforms, radios and badges. The museum was the brainchild of former Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Don Martin.
Current PIO Andy Erbaugh says they’re hoping to grow the collection through word of mouth and donations from former officers. For more information about the museum, call 903- 531-1090.
