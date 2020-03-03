WEBXTRA: City of Longview to host meeting to discuss contents of time capsule

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview is hosting a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss what will go inside the City’s time capsule.
The time capsule will be buried as part of the City’s sesquicentennial celebration marking its 150th birthday. The time capsule is set to be buried in front of the Longview Public Library on May 8, 2020.
The meeting will be at 2 p.m. in the Development Services Training Room, 410 South High St.
KLTVs Alex Leroux has more details on what the city will be discussing and what items they are accepting for the time capsule.
If you can’t make it to today’s meeting, you can submit ideas for what should go inside the time capsule by emailing the City.
