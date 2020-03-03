Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: This afternoon we will warm to the low 70s and keep the cloudy skies. Have the umbrella handy as we might see a few stray showers today. Overnight we will cool to the mid 50s. Tomorrow, wide spread showers will move in early and they will stick around all day long. A few of those showers have potential to be on the stronger side, bringing gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and a few rumbles of thunder. The initial round of rain will move out late on Wednesday night, and a second round will move through in the pre-dawn hours on Thursday. This second round will be much quicker and lighter in nature. By the time to sun comes up on Thursday morning, sunshine will return to East Texas. Mid to upper 60s and clear sunny skies will be the story for Friday on through the weekend. The next best chance to see rain will be late on Sunday evening and during the day on Monday.