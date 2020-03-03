Trial to begin for Longview man charged in 2018 interstate crash

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A jury trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday for the Longview man accused of hitting a group of pedestrians on Interstate 20 in 2018.
Brian Keith Woods, 50, is charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle for the crash on May 19, 2018 near Marshall.
According to an incident report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Woods’ pickup hit a Jeep that was legally parked on the shoulder after an earlier wreck.
A group of people were standing on the side of the road, attempting to assist the driver, when Woods struck the disabled vehicle.
25-year-old Sylvia Keiter was killed and two others were seriously injured.
Woods posted a $150 thousand bond the day of the crash, but judicial records showed he was booked into the Harrison County Jail on Monday. Bond was listed as $300 thousand for the three charges.
He is due in District Judge Brad Morin’s courtroom at 8:30 a.m.
