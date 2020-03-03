Student artwork to be featured during reception, exhibit at Tower Plaza in downtown Tyler

By Jeff Chavez and KLTV Digital Media Staff | March 3, 2020 at 12:17 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 12:17 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler’s Gallery Main Street will showcase works by students at the Caldwell Arts Academy during an exhibit opening and reception set for Thursday night.

The free event will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m., March 5, at the Gallery’s new location inside Plaza Tower in downtown Tyler.

Thursday’s reception will give visitors a chance to meet the student artists and check out the new space. The exhibit is in partnership with Caldwell Arts Academy.

Gallery Main Street is a project of the City of Tyler Main Street Department in cooperation with the volunteers of the Downtown Tyler Arts Coalition.

