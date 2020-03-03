SFA Women Track and field wins SLC Indoor Championships

From SFA Athletics
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The SFA women's track and field team claimed its second consecutive and tenth overall indoor title on the final day of the 2020 Southland Conference Indoor Championship on Monday at the Birmingham Crossplex. The Ladyjacks accrued 138.75 total points to beat out rival Northwestern State (117.5) on the strength of five individual champions and numerous other point scorers.
The Lumberjacks took fourth place overall with 63 points, buoyed by a strong opening day performance in which they led the field of teams with 36 points.
Women's Individual Champions
Kelsey Ramirez (Mile run) - 5:06.30
Kelsey Ramirez (3000M) - 9:53.41
Mathilde Coquillaud-Salomon (60m Hurdles) - 8.48
Women's DMR (LaSean Davis, Daijia Carr, Nissi Kabongo, Kelsey Ramirez) - 12:04.03
Kaylee Bizzell - Pole Vault - 4.07m
LaSean Davis - 800M - 2:14.86
Men's Individual Champions
Branson Ellis - Pole Vault - 5.62m
Trenton Bridges - Weight Throw - 19.12m
Women's Scorers
Imani Nave - 60M - 7.59 - 6th
Imani Nave - 200M - 24.19 - 3rd
Imani Nave - 400M - 54.01 - 2nd
Brianna Nolen - 800M - 2:12.62 - 2nd
Caitlin Lennon - 800M - 2:19.51 - 7th
Rachel Taylor - Mile run - 5:09.95 - 6th
Claire Crone - 3000M - 10:08.13 - 8th
Claire Crone - 5000M - 17:11.22 - 3rd
Women's 4x400M relay (Imani Nave, Cayla Burch, Mathilde Coquillaud-Salomon, Nissi Kabongo) - 3:42.18 - 2nd
Nissi Kabongo - High Jump - 1.70m - 2nd
Skylar Hall - Pole Vault - 3.42m - 7th
Mallory Dotson - Shot Put - 13.91m - 6th
Riley Cross - Shot Put - 13.88m - 7th
Bellodgia Roberson - Weight Throw - 16.97m - 4th
Mallory Dotson - Weight Throw - 16.04m - 8th
Mathilde Coquillaud-Salomon - Pentathlon - 3849 - 2nd
Caitlin Lennon - Pentathlon - 3722 - 6th
Avery Ellis-Byerly - Pentathlon - 3477 - 8th
Men's Scorers
Parker Jones - Mile run - 4:21.49 - 8th
Men's 4x400M relay (Ashton Callahan, Darian Sankey, Justin Garcia, AJ Bennett) - 3:12.17 - 2nd
Asani Hilton - High Jump - 2.08m - 3rd
Noah Berney - High Jump - 2.05m - 5th
Carter Scott - Pole Vault - 5.06m - 3rd
Asani Hilton - Heptathlon - 5245 - 4th
Noah Berney - Heptathlon - 5104 - 6th
AJ Bennett - 200M - 21.48 - 5th
AJ Bennett - 400M - 47.12 - 3rd