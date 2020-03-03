Sen. Cornyn arrives in Tyler to drum up vote

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sen. John Cornyn has arrived at Texas Music City in Tyler to tell Texans to "Saddle Up n’ Vote.
His campaign says Cornyn is making the rounds to encourage voters to cast their ballots in the primary election.
Cornyn has served as US senator since 2003.
He faces four challengers in the Republican primary: Mark Yancey, John Anthony Castro, Dwayne Stovall and Virgil Bierschwale. The winner of the Republican primary will face the winner of a crowded 12-way race of Democrats
