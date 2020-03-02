East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… As a cold front slowly moves into the northern sections of East Texas this tonight, we may see a few isolated thundershowers along and north of I-20. At this time, we are not looking for anything severe, but lightning and thunder along with some brief heavy rainfall will be possible. During our Election Day, we have some fairly good news. Only a few showers will be possible under cloudy skies. As we venture into Wednesday, however, our Disruptive Weather Outlook for Wednesday will remain HIGH as some flooding issues may occur, especially over the southern areas of East Texas. Isolated thundershowers are not out of the picture, but the more severe storms appear to be less likely. Rain should begin to end on Thursday morning and even some sunshine by afternoon. Friday and Saturday look very nice with more clouds moving in on Sunday with just a few showers, then even better chances on Monday as another cold front moves through late in the day. Remain Weather Alert on Wednesday.