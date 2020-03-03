Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says he expects Louisiana to eventually see its own cases of the new coronavirus. But the Democratic governor said Monday that if a case hasn't been confirmed by the state health department, it's not real. Edwards says Louisiana has no confirmed cases so far. He says about two dozen people in the state have isolated themselves in their homes in a self-quarantine, upon the advice of the CDC. Those people traveled in places where large numbers of people were infected by the virus. Edwards says Louisianans should take precautions like they already do to try to avoid the flu. He announced Monday that he formed a COVID-19 task force to lead Louisiana's planning for the virus' spread.