Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ELECTION 2020-ARKANSAS
Arkansas Supreme Court race with partisan edge comes to end
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas voters are choosing a new justice for the state Supreme Court is a race that's taken a decidedly partisan edge for a technically nonpartisan office. The court race between Barbara Webb and Morgan “Chip” Welch is the only statewide contest on the ballot other than the Democratic and Republican presidential primaries in Tuesday's election. Webb is the chief administrative law judge for the Workers' Compensation Commission and Welch is a Pulaski County Circuit judge. Welch has criticized the GOP appeals of Webb, who is the state Republican chairman. Webb in turn has accused Welch of downplaying his Democratic ties.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIDWEST ECONOMY
Report says virus outbreak making mark on Midwest economy
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Worries about a new virus that's infected tens of thousands of people globally are making a mark on the economy of a nine-state region in the Midwest and Plains. A new survey report says the Mid-American Business Conditions Index sank in February to 52.8 from 57.2 in January. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says the softer reading and the economic harm from the virus should concern policymakers. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below suggests decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
SOUTHERN FLOODING
Heavy rains raise specter of more flash flooding in South
ATLANTA (AP) — Several waves of heavy rain are in store for flood-weary residents in the South. Forecasters say the rains will again bring the potential for flash flooding in several southern states. The National Weather Service says that rainfall Monday and Tuesday is expected to saturate the soil in Alabama, setting the stage for possible flash flooding by mid-week. Up to 6 inches of rain is possible from this week’s expected rains in Alabama. Forecasters parts of Georgia could see up to 5 inches of rain from showers and storms Monday through Thursday.
BICYCLIST'S DEATH-ACQUITTAL
Arkansas man acquitted in retrial in bicyclist's death
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man who had previously been found guilty in the death of a bicyclist has been acquitted after he had appealed his original conviction and was retried. Justin Van Smith had been found guilty in May by a Little Rock judge and sentenced to 10 months in jail in the October 2017 death of 30-year-old Vincent Lynell Tio Jackson. Smith, 48 appealed the verdict and the case was sent back before a jury last week in Pulaski County Circuit Court. Jurors acquitted him on Thursday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS-UNIVERSITIES
Arkansas universities cancel study abroad amid virus concern
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Several Arkansas universities have canceled study abroad programs in Italy amid fears over the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville announced on Friday it was suspending academic operations at its Rome Center for the rest of the spring semester, and all of its American students there are returning to the U.S. University of Arkansas, Fayetteville spokesman John Thomas tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that 40 students had been studying at the Rome Center this semester, along with 60 students from other schools. Officials at Harding University in Searcy had previously announced they were closing its campus in Florence and pulling its students.
KLOBUCHAR-ARKANSAS
Former Arkansas congressman backs Klobuchar for president
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former Arkansas Congressman Vic Snyder is endorsing Amy Klobuchar's bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. Snyder said he was backing Klobuchar in a statement released Thursday by the Minnesota senator's campaign. Snyder represented central Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District from 1997 to 2011. He praised Klobuchar as having the right mix of toughness, honesty, intelligence and empathy. Early voting is underway for Arkansas' primary, which will be held on Tuesday. The solidly Republican state has drawn heavy interest from Democratic presidential candidates. Klobuchar headlined a rally in the state last weekend.