Kilgore PD responds to ‘dreaded naked man call’ near barbecue joint
Kilgore police unit (Source: Kilgore PD Facebook page)
By Stephanie Frazier | March 3, 2020 at 4:27 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 4:30 PM

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Police responded on Tuesday to a call that they described as ‘the dreaded naked man call’ on Hwy 31 and Business 259.

Kilgore police say that they were called to assist with a situation near Rudy’s Barbecue where a man, who allegedly was on some kind of drug, shed his clothes in public.

Police say they’ve responded to this type of call before, and that certain drugs, like PCP, can make the user hot and sweaty. This can mean they will discard their clothing, even in public places, which is what they say happened today. They kept the post light and humorous, (#dontlookethel) but said that the man was indeed in jail as a result of his actions. His name has not been released.

Thankfully, no pictures were shared from this call.

