Judge approves plea agreement for Jacksonville man who threatened shooting spree

OMAHA, Nebraska (KLTV) -Tuesday, a federal judge approved a plea agreement for a Jacksonville man who made the phone call threat “to go on a shooting spree because he had been misled and mistreated by his former employer.”
The request for the sentence to be served as house arrest was denied. David Alan Roberts, 57, will serve the 3-month sentence in federal prison, supervised release for a term of 3 years, and fine of $100.00. Roberts is remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal.
According to text of the plea agreement, Roberts called his employer in California from Nebraska on Sept. 3 and said he would “blow that ****** place up” and “shoot them people up.”
