Hospitalized Tyler woman: ‘Voting is your right and privilege’

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Tyler woman wants to let others know that even if you’re in the hospital, you can vote.
According to friends, Lauren Perry began having uncontrollable shaking and numbness in her left arm as she was driving home from teaching classes at UT-Tyler on Friday, February 21. Perry managed to pull over and call for help. After being taken to the emergency room, doctors determined that Perry had a tumor on her brain. The following Monday, surgeons removed a cancerous tumor the size of a golf ball.
While recovering from surgery, Perry told family and friends that she really wanted to vote. She spoke about her late friend, Ruben Gutierrez, who also wanted to vote, but wasn’t able to.
“I saw what happened to my friend, Ruben, last fall when he wasn’t able to vote and that was wrong," Perry said. "And that groundwork was there for me to vote, so I owe this to Ruben.”
Perry’s friend, Nancy Nichols, came back to the hospital the next day with an emergency ballot application. Perry completed the application, which required a doctor’s signature. Nichols submitted the application and received an emergency ballot for her friend.
“Pretty much anyone who is in the hospital, had surgery, or is in emergency situation can get an emergency ballot," Nichols said.
Perry completed her emergency ballot from her hospital bed and the ballot was delivered to the Smith County Election Administration Office.
“I really want everyone to know that even if you’re in the hospital, you can vote," Perry said. "Voting is your right and privilege. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”
According to the Texas Secretary of State’s office, a voter who, because of sickness or physical disability is unable to attend the polling place on Election Day, may vote early using an emergency ballot.
