Henderson County Sheriff: Tyler man found guilty of shooting, killing Murchison man

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson County jury has convicted a Tyler man of manslaughter in connection with the September 2017 shooting death of a 24-year-old Murchison man.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse confirmed Tuesday that Dennis Odell Metcalf had been found guilty of manslaughter. The jury is now deliberating Metcalf’s punishment, he said.
Metcalf was indicted on a murder charge in connection with Featherstone’s death back in November of 2017. He was arrested in September of that year after he surrendered to authorities.
According to a previous KLTV story, the shooting occurred on Easy Street in the Forest Grove subdivision of Chandler just after 11 p.m. on September 27, 2017. James Featherstone’s body was found at the residence.
Witnesses said before the shooting occurred, there was no indication of an argument or a fight between the two men, and neither man lived at the home where the shooting incident occurred.
An autopsy was ordered in the case.
When Metcalf was arrested on the initial murder charge, his bond amount was set at $1.5 million.
